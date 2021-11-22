Road speed limits reduced to winter levels

From Tuesday, speed limits on major roads across Estonia will be reduced from 110 km/h to 100 or 90 km/h for the winter.

The limit will change on 2+1 and 2+2 roads.

Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Road Traffic Management Unit of the Transport Board, said: "We will definitely remind road users that the maximum speed limit is not mandatory. Road and driving conditions must be monitored and the corresponding speed must be selected."

Should the weather be better than expected, the authority can raise the speed limits back to 110 km/h.

The use of studded tires is allowed from October 15, winter tires must be fitted to all cars by December 1.

Speed limits will change on 2+2 and 2+1 roads. Source: Transpordiamet

You can view more real-time information on tarktee.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!