Contractor builds a road using plastic in Paldiski

Leetse tee under construction.
Leetse tee under construction. Source: AS Tariston.
AS Tariston constructed a section of road in the town of Paldiski using local plastic waste in the bitumen mix.

A plastic mix replaces 10 percent of the bitumen used in the bottom layer and 5 percent in the top layer of the road. A total of 6.6 kilometers of roadworks were done in Paldiski.

The contracting Lääne-Harju Municipality included in the tender the condition of a more environmentally friendly solution.

Contractor AS Tariston decided to use less bitumen by replacing some of it with a mix of renewable plastic made in Estonia but developed in Scotland.

Oliver Kiisler, head of production for Tariston, said that because a lot of the bitumen used in road construction used to come from Russia and Belarus, supply issues have been one of the greatest challenges for companies this year.

He said that motorists in Paldiski can take joy in knowing that around two million plastic bottles have been used to construct the road they're driving on. "This has helped keep 70 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere," Kiisler added.

The new sections cover Leetse tänav and Kadaka tee in Paldiski and the municipality has procured two more road sections with plastic content.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

