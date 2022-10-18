Estonian roads union holds Toompea demonstration

One of the main road construction unions, the Estonian Infrastructure Construction Association (ESTEL) is holding a demonstration outside the Riigikogu Tuesday, highlighting what it says is serious repercussions from the ever-deepening under-funding of Estonia's roads.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) is also addressing the demonstration on Toompea, while ESTEL board chair Sven Pertens told the Riigikogu last week that if the state continues road construction at the same pace as it has done over the past 30 years, the three main highways, radiating from the capital to Pärnu to the southwest, Tartu to the southeast and Narva to the east, will only reach the long-sought-after four-lane status after over a century.

"Investments have been extremely small anyway. The road and street repair debt stands at €4.4 billion as of today, and per annum," Pertens said.

ESTEL and other unions will be handing over a joint appeal to the Riigikogu's board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!