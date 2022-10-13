PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

Russia was branded a terrorist regime by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday after adopting a motion proposed by Estonia.

Head of the Estonian delegation MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) said this is a sign of significant change in Europe's attitude.

Other members of the Estonian delegation Indrek Saar (SDE) and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) gave speeches at the discussion of the report.

Saar said the biggest surprise for President Vladimir Putin, besides the bravery of the Ukrainian people, was European solidarity.

"We must keep it up if we want our valued rules-based world order to prevail, and we must not let ourselves be led into traps. One of these has already been set up – immediate ceasefire at any price. That is the road to hell which is paved with good intentions. Peace can only come on the terms of the Ukrainian people," he said.

Jufereva-Skuratovski called for making a distinction between Russia's terrorist regime and the Russian citizens who are condemning Putin's regime and actively oppose it.

"I also see a need to express support to the political prisoners who have been jailed for their views and activities. [Activist] Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was awarded the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, can serve as a great example of someone fighting for a free Russia. We need to keep people like him in our field of vision and not push them away," she said.

Russia's so-called referendums in Ukrainian regions are "null and void", says PACE. It also:



➡️ presses for a tribunal to try Russia for the crime of aggression



➡️ labels Russia "a terrorist regime"



➡️ notes calls for UN Security Council reform



— PACE (@PACE_News) October 13, 2022

PACE is made up of 324 parliamentarians from the national parliaments of the Council of Europe's 46 member states, and usually meets four times a year in Strasbourg.

