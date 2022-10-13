PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

News
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn.
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Russia was branded a terrorist regime by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday after adopting a motion proposed by Estonia.

Head of the Estonian delegation MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) said this is a sign of significant change in Europe's attitude.

Other members of the Estonian delegation Indrek Saar (SDE) and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) gave speeches at the discussion of the report.

Saar said the biggest surprise for President Vladimir Putin, besides the bravery of the Ukrainian people, was European solidarity.

"We must keep it up if we want our valued rules-based world order to prevail, and we must not let ourselves be led into traps. One of these has already been set up – immediate ceasefire at any price. That is the road to hell which is paved with good intentions. Peace can only come on the terms of the Ukrainian people," he said. 

Jufereva-Skuratovski called for making a distinction between Russia's terrorist regime and the Russian citizens who are condemning Putin's regime and actively oppose it.

"I also see a need to express support to the political prisoners who have been jailed for their views and activities. [Activist] Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was awarded the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, can serve as a great example of someone fighting for a free Russia. We need to keep people like him in our field of vision and not push them away," she said.

PACE is made up of 324 parliamentarians from the national parliaments of the Council of Europe's 46 member states, and usually meets four times a year in Strasbourg.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:28

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

20:04

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

19:38

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

19:20

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: