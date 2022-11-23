Kallas: EU parliament naming Russia a terrorist state is 'important'

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the European Parliament's decision to label Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism" on Wednesday was "important" and that the country must pay for its crimes against Ukraine.

Writing on social media following the parliament's vote, and after another barrage of Russian missiles hit Kyiv cutting off vital services, she said: "Today Russia showed its face of pure terrorism again. Many Ukrainians are left without heat and water.

"This is all evidence for future trials. Russia must pay for its crimes."

Important decision by @Europarl_EN to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.



Today Russia showed its face of pure terrorism again. Many Ukrainians are left without heat and water.



This is all evidence for future trials. Russia must pay for its crimes. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 23, 2022

The European Parliament made the decision "following the atrocities carried out by [President] Vladimir Putin's regime against Ukrainian civilians".

MPs also called for more sanctions on Russia and for the Russian paramilitary organization 'the Wagner Group', the 141st Special Motorized Regiment, also known as the "Kadyrovites", and other Russian-funded armed groups, militias, and proxies to be added to the EU's terrorist list.

The institution was hit by a cyberattack moments after the motion passed, Politico Europe reported.

Following the atrocities carried out by Vladimir Putin's regime against Ukrainian civilians, MEPs have recognised Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Press release: https://t.co/YuBxBaU4GX pic.twitter.com/tf4qxSJLoB — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) November 23, 2022

The resolution was adopted by 494 votes in favour, 58 against with 44 abstentions.

The Estonian parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!