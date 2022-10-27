Estonia to ban Russian oil imports from December

Stenbock House in Tallinn, seat of the Estonian government.
Stenbock House in Tallinn, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia will implement a ban on oil products imported from Russia at the start of December, if the government agrees, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told newspaper Postimees

Europe-wide sanctions currently state crude oils produced from bituminous minerals derived from oil can be imported until December 5, and other petroleum oils until February 5. But this only applies if entrepreneurs had signed a contract before June 4.

Estonia plans to scrap the February deadline.

"We have seen that the European Union has established a gradual transition period for sanctioning the import and transit of Russian crude oil and oil products, ending in February next year. And we have seen that due to the geographical location of Estonia – the vicinity of Russia and our ports – the transit has still continued. Estonia's position has always been that it should be ended quickly," Reinsalu told Postimees.

"Taking into account the fact that the Riigikogu declared Putin's regime terrorist and the war has entered a new and bloodier phase, the government made a principled decision last week, and I hope that a formal decree will also be made. This means shortening the transition period: from December 5, the transit of Russian oil and oil products in Estonia must be completely stopped."

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

