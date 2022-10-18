Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

A statement in condemning the annexation of sovereign territories inside Ukraine by the Russian Federation and declaring the latter a terrorist regime has passed at the Riigikogu.

The Statement, which passed with 88 votes at the 101-seat chamber, added that Estonia will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggressions and sham referenda.

"Violation of law can never create law. Putin's regime, with its threats of nuclear attack has transformed Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world," the statement, originally submitted by 85 MPs, continues.

"Supporting an appeal from Ukraine's parliament to nations and international organizations, the Riigikogu has declared Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country which supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations."

"Estonia supports the people, the state, and the army of Ukraine with all the means available and believes in the victory of Ukraine as this is the only way to restore peace in Europe," the statement continued, according to the Riigikogu's press office.

The statement is the fourth of its kind adopted by the Riigikogu this year and follows a statement in support of the Ukraine's territorial integrity from January 18, a statement on Russian aggression from February 23, the day before the invasion began, and a statement on war crimes and genocide on the part of Russia, from April 21.

Parliament of Estonia adopted a Statement in which it condemned the annexation of the territories of #Ukraine and declared #Russia a terrorist regime: https://t.co/TpjqqUjnZv#russiaisaterrorisstate #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/aiTnVQo7Dk — Riigikogu (@Riigikogu) October 18, 2022

Parliament also calls on the European Union and NATO Member States to decisively increase military aid to Ukraine, as well as of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, plus support for the country in its post-war reconstruction.

The Riigikogu also supports the request to strip the Russian Federation of its status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and calls on EU Member States to stand united in implementing additional economic sanctions and the sanctions against private individuals from Russia and also Belarus, and to monitor the strict adherence to the sanctions put in place so far.

The statement also condemns the use of mercenary firms such as the infamous Wagner Group, currently besieging the eastern city of Bakhmut and calls for investigations from the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both in The Hague, to identify war crimes and their perpetrators, and to bring them to justice.

