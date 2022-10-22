Foreign ministry: New Russia sanctions need to be imposed post haste

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented the European Commission with its proposals for new measures against Russia and Belarus and wants to see the ninth sanctions package executed quickly.

Estonia wants the ninth package of sanctions to include extended and strengthened measures against Russia in the categories of energy, banking, media propaganda and commerce, with additional sanctions against persons, the ministry communicated.

"The principled decision of the European Council to ramp up Russia sanctions is an expression of political will that needs to be put into action quickly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said.

Estonia and the European Union have been imposing sanctions on Russia ever since it launched an extensive war in Ukraine this February.

So far, eight sanctions packages have been imposed aimed at completely paralyzing the Russian economy and making it impossible to continue funding the war.

--

