Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) recently gave an interview to Politico where he talked about Russia, Iranian drones and U.S. Congress Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's comments.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur attended an event by the German Marshall Fund of the United States in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

At the event, Pevkur was questioned by Politico.

The minister said he was surprised to hear the EU's foreign policy head suggest more proof was needed that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

"I can see Iranian drones in the theater of war," Pevkur said, adding that he is willing to debate whether Iranian drones are Iranian.

"Who is supplying them? Mongolia," Pevkur asked and burst in laughing.

Congress Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Punchbowl News on Tuesday that U.S. military aid for Ukraine can't be a "blank check" moving forward and that any such initiative would be more difficult in a House GOP majority.

The portal suggests other Republicans have echoed the sentiment.

USA has spent $60 billion on helping Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.

Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk said at the Marshall Fund event that he does doubt America's dedication to Ukraine. "I've been assured by different members of Congress that there is a strong core support to continue the assistance to Ukraine as long as needed from both parties."

Pevkur believes Russia will restore its military capacity sooner rather than later

The Estonian defense minister was less than optimistic in that U.S. led sanctions for the Russian military industrial complex could seriously impede attacks on Ukraine.

"They will restore their capabilities sooner than later," Pevkur told Politico. "We can argue is it like two years? Is it four years? In the long term, doesn't matter."

"The market will always adjust. And when there is a lack of chips, there will be someone who will produce it, or there will be a way for the ammunition without the chips."

Kristjan Prikk chimed in: "We're not talking about them becoming a U.S.-style military. But sometimes, mostly, for the Russian military, good is enough. They don't have to be excellent." He added that Russian forces have been "quite effective in destroying people's lives and cities with dumb bombs."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!