Estonian FM in Berlin: We must provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons

Time must not work to the advantage of President Vladimir Putin's regime, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Reform) said during a meeting with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

The minister said it was crucial to increase Ukraine's defense capabilities, including by raising assistance via the European Peace Facility to €50 billion.

"I welcome the decision of the Foreign Affairs Council yesterday to approve an additional trance of €500 million but this is not sufficient for increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities," he said.

The minister also highlighted Germany sending weapons to the country and thanked Baerbock for the German contribution to the NATO Air Policing Mission in Estonia.

"In light of Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine last week, Germany decided to provide Ukraine with the Iris-T air defense system and thankfully it reached them within days," Reinsalu said.

During a meeting with @ABaerbock today in #Berlin I commended for their substantial contribution to #NATO Baltic air policing.



I stressed the West must ramp up heavy wespons aid to #Ukraine .



Time cannot work in Putin's favour. He & his collaborators must face trial. pic.twitter.com/F0210UT6TG — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) October 18, 2022

He called for discussions for the next wave of European Union sanctions to begin "immediately".

"Time must not work to the advantage of Vladimir Putin's regime," Estonia's top diplomat said.

Holding Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine was also raised.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is genocide, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no secret of this," the minister said, speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

"It has been Russia's long-term goal to use fear and terror to achieve dominance over the West /.../ We must stand resolutely with Ukraine and counter Russia's undermining efforts. Europe cannot feel safe as long as Putin's regime is in power in the Kremlin."

--

