Estonian foreign minister: Putin should go to hell

Urmas Reinsalu visits Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl.
Urmas Reinsalu visits Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said President Vladimir Putin should go "to hell" during an interview with Deutsche Welle released on Wednesday.

Asked by the interviewer if he would like to see the Russian president go to jail, Reinsalu paused for a second before replying: "to hell".

The minister, who has visited Ukraine several times since Russia launched its full-scale war in February, reiterated that Ukraine needs more help.

"The Western community has not done enough and this price is paid [with] the blood of Ukrainians," he said. "Russia is now specifically targeting Ukrainian infrastructure before the winter."

Reinsalu said the west has not emptied its weapons stockpiles and air defenses must be given to Ukraine. He also praised Germany for delivering an air defense system to the country.

So far, Estonia has provided more than €230 million in humanitarian and defense assistance to Ukraine.

The full 30-minute interview, conducted in English, can be watched below.

Editor: Helen Wright

