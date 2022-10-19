Reinsalu: Russia declaring martial law in occupied Ukraine 'unacceptable'

Russia's decision to declare martial law in occupied Ukrainian territories is an "escalation" and "unacceptable", said Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Wednesday.

"We are seeing another escalation by Putin in his war against Ukraine. The decision by the Russian leadership to declare martial law in the illegally annexed territories of Ukraine is unacceptable and Estonia strongly condemns these steps. It is yet another desperate move in an attempt to reinforce his position in Ukraine that has been shaken by Ukrainian forces," the minister said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

None of the regions are fully controlled by Russia and Ukraine is mounting a major counter-offensive in the Kherson region, The Times reported.

Russia held sham referendums in these regions, which make up approximately 15 percent of Ukraine's territory, last month.

--

