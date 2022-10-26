Reinsalu to Stoltenberg: Quick progress reinforcing NATO deterrence crucial

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday. October 26, 2022.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday. October 26, 2022. Source: NATO
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday, where they discussed the implementation of decisions from NATO's Madrid summit in June as well as the objectives of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held in Bucharest next month.

Reinsalu said it was critical now for NATO member states to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and missiles, according to a ministry press release.

Speaking with Stoltenberg, he highlighted the need to make quick progress with reinforcing NATO's deterrence and defense posture and increasing allied land, sea and air presence as agreed in Madrid.

"A greater U.S. military presence, especially on NATO's eastern flank, is in Europe's security interests," the Estonian foreign minister said. "The alliance must reinforce its security and show Russia unequivocally that its military escalation in Ukraine and pressuring the West with the energy crisis and nuclear threats will only lead to a stronger allied unity and response to the aggressor."

He noted that Finland and Sweden joining NATO will contribute to the security of the Baltic Sea region and the alliance in general, adding that he hoped the process would be completed soon.

Reinsalu also spoke with Stoltenberg about continued support to Ukraine as well as Ukraine's own application to join NATO.

"I reaffirmed Estonia's continued support of NATO's 2008 Bucharest summit decision stating that Ukraine would become a member of NATO," he said. "We have to remember that Ukraine is fighting for not only the freedom of its country and people, but also the security of Europe and the values we cherish."

Reinsalu was also scheduled to meet in Brussels with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Wednesday to discuss further support to Ukraine.

The next meeting of NATO foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Bucharest on November 29-30.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

