Pevkur in Berlin: Germany has potential to be European security leader

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on Thursday. November 24, 2022.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on Thursday, where he commended Germany for the vital steps it has taken thus far to strengthen the defense of NATO's eastern flank and to support Ukraine.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the shift in security thinking in Germany has been so remarkable that the Germans even have a term for it  — Zeitenwende, or turning point," Pevkur said according to a press release. "Assistance from Germany to Ukraine — including artillery, missile launchers and air defense systems, which are particularly needed by the Ukrainians — has been outstanding."

At NATO's Madrid summit in June, Germany very clearly supported the concept of a forward defense posture — one that is essential for NATO's flank and has subsequently allocated an entire German brigade to the defense of Lithuania, he highlighted.

"Germany has also been one of the most active contributors to the Baltic Air Policing mission," he added.

At their meeting, Lambrecht acknowledged that the Baltic countries and Baltic Sea region as a whole are of strategic importance for European security.

"We will continue to work together within NATO to strengthen the eastern flank," she said.

Germany is currently contributing to the security of the Baltic states as the framework country for NATO Battlegroup Lithuania and took over the Baltic Air Policing mission based out of Estonia's Ämari Air Base in August. Lambrecht also made note of Baltic Tiger, the joint German-Estonian military exercise held in Estonia last month.

In addition to further support for Ukraine, the two ministers also discussed improving European defense capabilities, security in the region as well as opportunities for defense industry development through bilateral cooperation.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Germany, the largest country in terms of geography, economy and population, could be the European leader in security," Pevkur said. "We support the idea that Germany, through the development of its defense forces, can set an example for the rest of Europe to follow and help shift the defense industry into the next gear."

Lambrecht highlighted the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative, of which Estonia was one of 15 countries to join. She said that air defense shortcomings in Europe are nothing new, but that action is now being taken as part of the Zeitenwende, adding that this provides an opportunity to cooperate on resource use, speeding up action as well as shaping market pricing.

During his visit to Germany, Pevkur also met with Bundestag Defense Committee chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, honorary consuls as well as defense industry representatives. Pevkur and Lambrecht laid wreaths at the Bundeswehr Memorial as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:11

Estonia establishing database of World War II refugees

17:45

Concert series 'Discover!' celebrates Galina Grigoreva's 60th anniversary

17:44

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

17:30

Developer of Estonia's nuclear power plant inks early consumer contracts

17:27

Tartu opens one-stop Ukrainian Information Center

17:14

Pevkur in Berlin: Germany has potential to be European security leader

16:57

Kallas on Russian oil price cap: Not a matter of if, but how high

16:38

Elmo plans world's first remote-guided car rental service

16:16

Expert: Now is the time to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

16:05

Tartu University researcher's work on ancient DNA receives major ERC grant

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Estonia threatens to use veto right in EU's Russian oil price cap dispute Updated

24.11

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

10:32

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

24.11

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

08:05

Spymaster: Info reaching the battlefield weakness of Russian intelligence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: