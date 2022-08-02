Gallery: Germany takes over Estonia's NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

Germany took over the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission from the French Air Force on Tuesday.

The occasion was marked with a ceremony at Ämari Air Base and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) handed out mission medals to the French forces.

"The war against Ukraine has made your mission here in Ämari even more important for Estonia, the Baltic states and also for NATO. Your presence in guarding our skies shows that Estonia and NATO members can count on the support of all allies. NATO is united against unjustified aggression," he said.

Germany will protect Estonia's skies with Eurofighter Typhoons and it will be the country's eighth rotation since 2014.

The air policing mission is stationed at Ämari and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!