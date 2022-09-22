NATO jets to conduct low-altitude maneuvers in Estonian airspace

News
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft Source: EDF
News

On September 22 and 23, German Air Force pilots will use Estonian airspace to conduct NATO training exercises. The exercises will include some low-altitude maneuvers, conducted in Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia. The maneuvers will take place in specially assigned areas and at altitudes of no lower than 152 meters.

On September 22 and 23, German Air Force pilots will use Estonian airspace to conduct training exercises. The exercises will include some low-altitude maneuvers, conducted in Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia. The maneuvers will take place in specially assigned areas and at altitudes of no lower than 152 meters.

According to the Estonian Defense Forces, the low-altitude maneuvers are set to take place on Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the designated low-flying zones of south-western, southern, eastern and central Estonia. While iIt is possible that the aircraft will fly past settlements or isolated farms, efforts will be made to avoid populated areas.

NATO member states, including Estonia, allocate specific areas of their airspace for exercises and drills, including low-flying maneuvers.

Low-flying exercises are conducted in accordance with Estonian law and in agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration and Air Navigation Services.

According to a decision by the North Atlantic Council, the air forces of NATO member states monitor Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian airspace. The aircraft providing air security for the Baltics are stationed at Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in northern Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:46

Estonia's double sculls out of world championships

12:40

Toomas Jürgenstein: No need to amend Constitution if we believe in Ukraine

12:11

Seredenko sentenced to five and a half years for actions against the state

12:07

Pärnu Sadam out of European basketball champions league in dying seconds

11:38

Minister: Russian war crimes tribunal must be set up

11:04

Resistance Day commemorates Estonian fight against 1944 Soviet reoccupation

10:36

Final preparations underway for WTA Tallinn 250

10:31

Minister: Changes to tax system will be needed to maintain national defense

10:19

NATO jets to conduct low-altitude maneuvers in Estonian airspace

10:06

ERR in Kharkiv: Locals say mobilization sign of Russia's weakness

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

21.09

Estonia bars reentry to Russian citizens going to fight in Ukraine

21.09

Estonian deputy defense chief responds to Russia's partial mobilization

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

20.09

Shops introduce crisis measures: Lower temperatures, shorter opening hours

21.09

Draft law repealing non-citizens voting rights passes first reading

21.09

LRT: Lithuania on stepped-up military alert following Russia mobilization

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: