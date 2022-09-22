NATO jets to conduct low-altitude maneuvers in Estonian airspace

On September 22 and 23, German Air Force pilots will use Estonian airspace to conduct NATO training exercises. The exercises will include some low-altitude maneuvers, conducted in Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia. The maneuvers will take place in specially assigned areas and at altitudes of no lower than 152 meters.

According to the Estonian Defense Forces, the low-altitude maneuvers are set to take place on Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the designated low-flying zones of south-western, southern, eastern and central Estonia. While iIt is possible that the aircraft will fly past settlements or isolated farms, efforts will be made to avoid populated areas.

NATO member states, including Estonia, allocate specific areas of their airspace for exercises and drills, including low-flying maneuvers.

Low-flying exercises are conducted in accordance with Estonian law and in agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration and Air Navigation Services.

According to a decision by the North Atlantic Council, the air forces of NATO member states monitor Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian airspace. The aircraft providing air security for the Baltics are stationed at Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in northern Lithuania.

