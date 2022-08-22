NATO jets to perform low-altitude flights across Estonia this week

German Air Force (Luftwaffe) Eurofighter Typhoons engaged in NATO Baltic Air Policing duties are to make low level flight across Estonia this week.

The flights will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27, in eastern, southern and central Estonia, at an altitude no lower than 152m, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) says.

While the flight paths will avoid larger population centers, they may pass over individual farmsteads or small settlements.

NATO member states set aside set zones within their airspace for such exercises; all three Baltic States have done so for the purposes of low-altitude flights such as those taking place this week.

The flights follow agreements made with the Transport Board (Transpordiamet) and the state air traffic control service, Lennuliiklustenindus AS, in accordance with domestic Estonian legislation.

The NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission is based in Ämari, Estonia and in Šiauliai in Lithuania.

