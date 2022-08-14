English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

News
Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

An English-language panel at this weekend's Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) in Paide focused on misinformation, particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine from February 24.

Presented by the British Embassy in Tallinn, the panelists, experts from all three Baltic States and from the U.K., looked at how to deal with misinformation – rebutting, responding or ignoring – in the interests of curbing its propagation.

The full discussion, which took place on day two of the event, on the morning of Saturday, August 13, can be viewed via the British Embassy's social media page here, or by clicking the video link below.

The panel was moderated by Postimees journalist Evelyn Kaldoja and featured (in alphabetical order) Lukas Andriukaitis (Lithuania) of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, Ross Burley (U.K.), Co-Founder & Executive Director of the Centre for Information Resilience, Ivo Juurvee (Estonia) of the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) and Elīna Lange-Ionatamishvili (Latvia) of NATO's Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.

High-level panel looks at the Baltic as a NATO lake

On the Friday evening, a panel, featuring top diplomats, civil servants and military personnel had taken a dive into the transformation of the Baltic Sea into a "NATO lake", following the progress made on the accession process for both Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, and the implications of the new member states contribution to NATO and the region.

The discussion was moderated by Kristi Raik of the Foreign Policy Institute, part of the ICDS, and featured British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen, First Secretary at Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Paavo Kohtiaho, Estonian Ministry of Defense Secretary-General Kusti Salm, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General, and former Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Jonatan Vseviov, and Sweden's Defense Attache to Estonia Jörgen Westerlund.

The discussion is available in its entirety by clicking on the video link below.

This year's Opinion Festival ran Friday, August 12-Saturday, August 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:59

Tanel Kiik to become Tallinn Deputy Mayor

09:18

English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

08:43

Gallery: Bikers descend on Haapsalu for 'White Lady' parade

08:14

Narva tank dominates party leaders' panel at Opinion Festival closer

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

13.08

Census: Education levels in Estonia on the rise

13.08

Virology professor: No need for COVID vaccine boosters for kids right now

13.08

XIII Disabled Song and Dance Festival 'Reunion' taking place in Viljandi

13.08

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

13.08

Estonians earn five blitz draughts medals in European Youth Championships

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

03.08

'Ringvaade': UK polyglot sums up one-month Estonian language challenge

13.08

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

12.08

Noblessner hosts 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic music festival

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: