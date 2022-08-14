English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

An English-language panel at this weekend's Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) in Paide focused on misinformation, particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine from February 24.

Presented by the British Embassy in Tallinn, the panelists, experts from all three Baltic States and from the U.K., looked at how to deal with misinformation – rebutting, responding or ignoring – in the interests of curbing its propagation.

The full discussion, which took place on day two of the event, on the morning of Saturday, August 13, can be viewed via the British Embassy's social media page here, or by clicking the video link below.

The panel was moderated by Postimees journalist Evelyn Kaldoja and featured (in alphabetical order) Lukas Andriukaitis (Lithuania) of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, Ross Burley (U.K.), Co-Founder & Executive Director of the Centre for Information Resilience, Ivo Juurvee (Estonia) of the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) and Elīna Lange-Ionatamishvili (Latvia) of NATO's Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.

High-level panel looks at the Baltic as a NATO lake

On the Friday evening, a panel, featuring top diplomats, civil servants and military personnel had taken a dive into the transformation of the Baltic Sea into a "NATO lake", following the progress made on the accession process for both Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, and the implications of the new member states contribution to NATO and the region.

The discussion was moderated by Kristi Raik of the Foreign Policy Institute, part of the ICDS, and featured British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen, First Secretary at Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Paavo Kohtiaho, Estonian Ministry of Defense Secretary-General Kusti Salm, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General, and former Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Jonatan Vseviov, and Sweden's Defense Attache to Estonia Jörgen Westerlund.

The discussion is available in its entirety by clicking on the video link below.

This year's Opinion Festival ran Friday, August 12-Saturday, August 13.

