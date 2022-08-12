Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

Science stage at the Opinion Festival 2022, in Paide.
Science stage at the Opinion Festival 2022, in Paide. Source: ETAG
This weekend's annual Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival), held in the central Estonian town of Paide is underway already, and will include several discussions in the scientific arena, ERR's Novaator portal reports.

The five discussions take place on day two of the event, Saturday, August 13, and focus on statistics, crisis preparedness and the role of science and scientists in making the world a better place.

"Life in this world is becoming more and more complex, and sometimes even more difficult. I hope that this year's discussions will help us build a good analytical framework, from which we will be able to better understand what is happening around us, and cope better in life," Priit Ennet, science journalist and one of the moderators of the discussions, says.

The panels include statistician and University of Tartu Professor Krista Fischer, and Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse.

While they will be in Estonian, several English-language panels are also appearing at Arvamusfestival 2022, the 10th time the event has been held, and which online magazine Estonian World has put together in the one place, here.

The event runs until Sunday, August 14.

The official festival site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

