11th Opinion Festival is now accepting debate topic submissions

News
Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In an effort to include more English-language debates, the annual Opinion Festival in Paide is inviting discussion topic submissions from organizations, corporations, communities and other groups also in English language. The submission period this year is from March 20 through April 2.

All discussion ideas are welcome through the open call, whether looking at current, important issues, or setting up a joint brainstorming session for a specific challenge, or searching for ways to address a specific problem.

There are several changes in both the open call and the festival this time as compared to the previous years.

"Over the years, the most popular discussion format at the festival has been interactive panel discussion which, for discussion organizers, has become sort of a synonym for a discussion. Based on the new Opinion Festival strategy, we would like to pay special attention to diversifying discussion formats this year, and to bring to the festival new formats like fishbowl discussion, reversed panel discussion format, debate and many more," Kaspar Tammist, the head of the Opinion Festival, said. "We do not assume that discussion organizers will know all the formats and how to use them, that's why we are prepared to offer additional support with designing the discussions this year," he added.

Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tammist said that in the light of society polarization getting stronger, it is increasingly more important to learn how to express different opinions without offending or belittling anyone.

"At the Festival, we would like to promote a wise and caring discussion culture, and it is through the discussion that people can get a better understanding of each other," Tammist said.

"We are eagerly awaiting discussion ideas that would necessitate involving more people in the brainstorming process and offer opportunities to express their views not only to experts, but to other participants," he added. 

The topics submitted through the open call will be evaluated based on the importance of the topic, the aim of the discussion and the wider influence it could have. The topics for the Festival will be chosen by mid-April, the work will then start to design and organize the discussions.

The Opinion Festival will take place in Paide on August 11 and 12. More information about the open call and the form to submit your ideas can be found on their website

Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:46

Lukas resigns over Isamaa election result, Seeder on the fence

16:16

Milk price reductions may not reach stores until summer

15:46

11th Opinion Festival is now accepting debate topic submissions

15:17

Finance minister makes good on some of pledged company reports

14:52

Maarja Pild: Supreme Court ruling in Hunt case a significant one

14:05

Tõnis Saarts: Center cannot continue as a broad-based Russian party

13:50

Baby seal wanders into private residence's garden

13:36

Future of free bus transport in Estonia's counties proving divisive

13:07

Planned wind farm developments exceed grid capacity

12:45

Interview | Reznikov to ERR: This year will bring Ukraine positive changes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata

25.03

March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

25.03

Gallery: Belarusians mark Freedom Day in Tallinn

07:42

Gallery: Arrival of spring meltwater inundates Emalätte caves

25.03

Nordic 'joint air force' initiative should strengthen Baltic security also

08:11

The three new Riigikogu opposition parties not likely to cooperate heavily

11:39

Mupo struggling to address illegal sidewalk parking in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: