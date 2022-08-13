Gallery: 10th Opinion Festival underway in Paide

President Alar Karis (far left) onstage for one of the discussions on the first day of the two-day Opinion Festival in Paide on Friday. August 12, 2022.
Open gallery
150 photos
The tenth Opinion Festival is currently underway in the Central Estonian city of Paide. This year, the festival program includes more than 140 discussions on a wide variety of topics, from civil society and helping Ukraine to climate issues, sustainability, diversity in tech and the Estonian diaspora.

Of the more than 140 discussions in this year's program, 11 are in English, and one ⁠— about the societal trauma Ukraine is experiencing, the challenges faced by humanitarian aid there as well as the rebuilding that lays ahead ⁠— is in Russian.

The festival's various discussions are being held at 19 different themed areas on site, ranging from a youth area and Global Estonian area to a civic engagement area, mental health area and energy transition area.

The festival's cultural program (link in Estonian) kicked off on Thursday already.

Click here to read more about the Opinion Festival, here for a full list and more info about the festival's 11 English-language discussions, and here (link in Estonian) for the full program, where discussions are labeled by date and time, category, location and language, and those offering simultaneous translation are noted.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

