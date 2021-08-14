Opinion festival | Party heads debated presidential election and Covid

Opinion
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Parliamentary chairmen debate at the Paide Opinion Festival. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

The parliamentary parties' chairmen debate at the Opinion Festival in Paide touched on the presidential election, coronavirus measures, taxes, kindergarten fees, public transport and nationwide broadband.

The debate took place at the annual Opinion Festival in Paide on Friday and was held between Martin Helme (Conservative People's Party), Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), Jüri Ratas (Center Party), Kaja Kallas (Reform Party) and Indrek Saar (Social Democratic Party).

The debate kicked off on the presidential topic, with heads of parties largely sticking to their previously voiced positions. Jüri Ratas said that presidential candidates would have been found a long time ago had Estonia direct presidential elections.

"I see no problem with the people electing the president today," the Center Party leader said, adding that the party will make a corresponding proposal on August 22. Ratas also pointed to Kaimar Karu as a potential presidential candidate.

Helir-Valdor Seeder said that he kept an eye open in terms of which potential presidential candidate stood out at the Paide Opinion Festival. "I believe Jaak Aaviksoo is a brilliant candidate, while I do not have his consent," Seeder said.

Martin Helme remarked that Estonia cannot have a globalist president and voiced support for EKRE hopeful Henn Põlluaas. Kaja Kallas said that there is no agreement in place for Center to pick the president and that she hopes the coalition will find a candidate sooner than it did last election.

Other topics included tax changes, handling of the coronavirus crisis, free public transport, high-speed broadband and kindergarten place fees.

The debate was moderated by ERR journalists Liisu Lass and Mirjam Mõttus. The Opinion Festival will continue on Saturday.

 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Opinion Festival panel: Estonia could repeat 4G success in transport turn

15:42

Opinion Festival | MEPs looked for solutions to coronavirus crisis

15:22

Education ministry vaccination plan aims at 90 percent coverage of teachers

14:16

PPA: Kadriorg need not be cordoned off to pedestrians

13:19

Estonia supports Lithuania in migrant crisis emergency powers order

11:29

Health Board: 291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:07

AK: Electricity prices virtually doubled on year to July

10:44

State to amend pension system

10:05

Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

09:26

Opinion festival | Party heads debated presidential election and Covid

09:26

Tänak second going into day two of Rally Belgium, Hyundai dominant

13.08

Coronavirus wastewater survey suggests infection rate in Tartu may rise

13.08

Former defense minister confirms knocked-back offer to run as president

13.08

Government sets aside €500,000 to update state portal following July hack

13.08

Prime minister to meet Angela Merkel next week

13.08

State budget deficit of first half-year remained under 2 percent

13.08

Gas explosion in Tartu kills one, seriously injures several others Updated

13.08

Tallinn Airport: Belarus opposition exhibition removed for security reasons Updated

13.08

First mushrooming season serious poisoning cases present

13.08

Horror and Fantasy Film Festival to take place in Haapsalu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: