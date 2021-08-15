Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

Opinion leaders debate at the Opinion Festival. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The final panel of this year's Opinion Festival saw Maris Jesse, Jaak Aaviksoo, Alar Karis and Anvar Samost debate Estonia's past, where the country has come in 30 years and what the future might hold.

Head of ERR news Anvar Samost headed the debate where he was joined by Director of the Estonian National Museum Alar Karis, experienced state official Maris Jesse and academician Jaak Aaviksoo.

The participants agreed that the most important thing in terms of the future is the ability to agree on major issues both in Estonia and on the European Union level. Both Jesse and Karis agreed with Aaviksoo when he said populating Estonianness with meaning and ensuring sustainability are the top values.

"The remaining values, whether liberal or conservative, social or material, manifesting in 15 million cubic meters [of timber] or one million cubic meters, are subject to negotiation," Aaviksoo found.

The participants also discussed the balance of freedom and responsibility, education, the role of citizens and the state, the changing world, EU, environment, debate culture, courage to carry out reforms and many other topics.

