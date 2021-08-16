President Kaljulaid: I am ready for a second term

President Kersti Kaljulaid told daily Postimees in an interview that she is prepared to run for a second term.

"I have said I am ready. With that, I have created a safe foundation in discussions, everyone knows that if other attempts and searches do not bear fruit, I would not say 'no' to my people," the president told Postimees (link in Estonian).

"Perhaps I have caused the journeys that have happened here. I am ready," the president added. "Just as I did not leave my country in 2016, I would not do so now. Just as I joined the public sector as a prime minister's adviser in 1999. Although I will be honest, it was difficult to swallow financially, I still did it."

Kaljulaid was a last-minute candidate in 2016 and was approved by the Riigikogu's council of elders after several rounds of ballots had run their course without a president elected.

"I am worried about the low representation of local municipalities in the electoral colleges," the president noted.

The Riigikogu will convene for the presidential elections on August 30. So far, political groups have not been able to put together the necessary 21 signatures to officially present a candidate.

