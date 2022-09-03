Marko Gorban appointed new rural ministry deputy secretary general

The government has confirmed the appointment of Marko Gorban as new Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Affairs

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) said of the appointment that: "Just as with the whole society, the agriculture and food sector has also faced great challenges in recent years.

"Today, more than ever, we understand that food production is a strategic field. This sets high expectations for the country too. In order for the public and for companies operating in the field to be successful, it is vital to jointly find solutions on how to ensure the continuity of our sector," the minister continued, adding that he had confidence that the new appointee would be up to the task.

Gorban himself said: "We have set ourselves a strategic goal within our field that will value Estonian produce, and will make life in the countryside amenable."

"To achieve this, all services and processes of both the ministry and the government area must become more central in terms of the individual and entrepreneur on whose behalf we work, on a daily basis," Gorban went on, noting that food standards and the green transition were the main challenges in the near future, and areas in which the ministry and its agencies should be on hand to provide reliable, expert support.

Gorban, who has worked at the ministry since 2003, takes office on September 1, 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!