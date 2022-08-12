Paide out of UEFA Conference League after 5:0 aggregate loss to Anderlecht

Paide Linnameeskond players.
Paide Linnameeskond players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Top-flight Estonian football club Paide Linnameeskond lost their second-leg UEFA Europa Conference League clash away to Anderlecht 3:0, meaning they exit the competition with a 5:0 loss on aggregate.

Going into the game in Brussels Thursday evening, Paide manager Karel Voolaid was under no illusions about the team's prospects after losing 2:0 at home last week, saying that they needed a "miracle".

Paide was Estonia's sole representative left in European competition; the Conference League, only founded last season, is the third tier UEFA format after the much more well-know Champions League, and the Europa League.

Paide started aggressively enough on the day, with the hosts' defenders having to clear a Siim Luts header from the goal line, and the team was unlucky to miss out on a penalty after winger Robi Saarma was brought down in the area, but adjudged not to have been fouled.

Paide's 'keeper, Mihkel Aksalu, was instrumental in the team keeping a clean sheet until the 60-monute mark, until Fabio Silva, who scored in the first leg and is on loan from English Premier League side Wolves, came on as a sub. The 20-year-old put Anderlecht ahead on the 62nd minute, and was also in the thick of it 10 minutes later, when right-back Michael Murillo doubled the hosts' lead. Murillo was on target again at 75 minutes (see video below), the last goal of the encounter.

Anderlecht will face Young Boys (Switzerland), who defeated Finnish side KuPS by the same 5:0 aggregate score-line, in the play-offs.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

