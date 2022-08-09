Ainsalu makes debut for Dutch side Telstar in 1-1 draw with Ajax Jong

Estonian international Mihkel Ainsalu made his debut in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday night, playing 81 minutes for his new club Telstar as they drew 1-1 with Jong Ajax, the reserve team of Ajax Amsterdam.

Telstar took the lead as early as the third minute through Koen Blommsteijn before 19-year old Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao, levelled the scores for Ajax on 41 minutes.

In a nomadic career to date, Ainsalu has already spent time at Estonian clubs Nõmme Kalju, Flora Tallinn, and TJK Legion, as well as spells abroad with FC Lviv in Ukraine and Sweden's FC Helsingør.

According to Soccernet.ee, 26-year-old Ainsalu, was close to signing for Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv earlier this year, in a deal that was ultimately called off due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ainsalu instead spent the last six months wearing the number 36 shirt for FCI Levadia Tallinn, before signing for Dutch second division side Telstar earlier this summer following a successful trial period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!