Ainsalu makes debut for Dutch side Telstar in 1-1 draw with Ajax Jong

News
Mihkel Ainsalu
Mihkel Ainsalu Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian international Mihkel Ainsalu made his debut in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday night, playing 81 minutes for his new club Telstar as they drew 1-1 with Jong Ajax, the reserve team of Ajax Amsterdam.

Telstar took the lead as early as the third minute through Koen Blommsteijn before 19-year old Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao, levelled the scores for Ajax on 41 minutes.

In a nomadic career to date, Ainsalu has already spent time at Estonian clubs Nõmme Kalju, Flora Tallinn, and TJK Legion, as well as spells abroad with FC Lviv in Ukraine and Sweden's FC Helsingør.

According to Soccernet.ee, 26-year-old Ainsalu, was close to signing for Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv earlier this year, in a deal that was ultimately called off due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ainsalu instead spent the last six months wearing the number 36 shirt for FCI Levadia Tallinn, before signing for Dutch second division side Telstar earlier this summer following a successful trial period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:51

Estonian FM: 2 years since Lukashenko stole hopes of Belarusians Updated

20:11

Gallery: Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' Ugala Theater rehearsals in full swing

19:40

Six Estonian cyclists heading to Munich for European Championships

18:42

Criminal proceedings opened over large-scale river pollution incident

18:15

Ainsalu makes debut for Dutch side Telstar in 1-1 draw with Ajax Jong

17:51

Minister: Those switching to universal electricity don't have to pay fine

17:47

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

16:51

Soaring energy prices prompt high demand for heat pumps

16:45

Kristel Birgit Potsepp: Young people need more mental health support

16:21

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08.08

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

08.08

Kallas spurs Narva city officials to remove Soviet tank as soon as possible

09:29

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

11:58

Lauristin: Tank should be part of a "Narva 1944 - Mariupol 2022" exhibition

08:17

Elering: Transmission bottleneck reason for electricity price difference

14:13

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: