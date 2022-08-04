Daily: Goalkeeper Hein promoted to Arsenal first team ahead of new season

Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: ERR
The Estonian national football team's goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein has been promoted to English Premier League (EPL) Arsenal FC's first team squad, some media reports in the United Kingdom say, though the North London club itself has yet to confirm this officially, daily Postimees says.

Postimees reports (link in Estonian) that Hein, 20, who joined Arsenal – one of Estonian goalkeeping legend Mart Poom's former sides – in May 2019, will wear shirt number 31 for the 2022-2023 season.

Hein will nonetheless likely be third-string keeper behind Aaron Ramsdale and U.S. 'keeper Matt Turner, while a lot also depends on whether Icelandic player Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, another goalkeeper, stays with the club or not.

Hein last played in the national team's defeat of Malta back in June, where he picked up an injury, causing him to miss Arsenal's pre-season fixtures, and was also injured while on loan to Reading F.C. last season – after which he returned to the Emirates Stadium.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Arsenal finished fifth in the EPL last season.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

