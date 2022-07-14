Gyms forced to hike prices come fall

Sports centers all over Estonia are looking for ways to pay growing energy bills. The first establishments have opted for price hikes.

Margus Jurkatam, director of Kristiine Sport that runs five gyms in Tallinn, said that maintaining recent prices is simply impossible. "Raising the price of services is the most logical course of action. It is inevitable as prices have run away from us and we need to make adjustments."

While rent and ticket prices will not change at the Sõle Sports Center, the company's other four locations will see hikes.

"Our other centers at Harku (rowing), Õismäe, Kadaka and Kristiine will get new price lists. Possibly in September or at the start of next year," Jurkatam said.

Head of the Sõle Sports Center Alar Nääme said the gym has been making preparations for saving on heating expenses. The center's football hall was heated based on a schedule and the building cooled using waste water during hot days.

Kristi Tammist, head of the Abja Sports and Water Center, on Wednesday made a proposal to the municipality council to hike ticket prices. "A single discount ticket will go from €4.5 to €6 in August and the adult ticket from €6 to €8."

Tammist said that ticket sales are not enough to cover investments.

Henn Antson, head of the Väimela Health Center in Võru County, said that their heating expenses are set to grow by 40 percent but added that it is too soon to make grand plans based on this. "Some are rushing to take drastic measures, while we will bide out time."

Head of the Viru-Nigula Municipality's sports center Kaire Kutsar said that the council has not discussed hiking ticket prices, while looming price hikes are intimidating, adding that the electricity bill alone grew by several hundred euros last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!