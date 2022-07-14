Gyms forced to hike prices come fall

News
Sõle Sports Center.
Sõle Sports Center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Sports centers all over Estonia are looking for ways to pay growing energy bills. The first establishments have opted for price hikes.

Margus Jurkatam, director of Kristiine Sport that runs five gyms in Tallinn, said that maintaining recent prices is simply impossible. "Raising the price of services is the most logical course of action. It is inevitable as prices have run away from us and we need to make adjustments."

While rent and ticket prices will not change at the Sõle Sports Center, the company's other four locations will see hikes.

"Our other centers at Harku (rowing), Õismäe, Kadaka and Kristiine will get new price lists. Possibly in September or at the start of next year," Jurkatam said.

Head of the Sõle Sports Center Alar Nääme said the gym has been making preparations for saving on heating expenses. The center's football hall was heated based on a schedule and the building cooled using waste water during hot days.

Kristi Tammist, head of the Abja Sports and Water Center, on Wednesday made a proposal to the municipality council to hike ticket prices. "A single discount ticket will go from €4.5 to €6 in August and the adult ticket from €6 to €8."

Tammist said that ticket sales are not enough to cover investments.

Henn Antson, head of the Väimela Health Center in Võru County, said that their heating expenses are set to grow by 40 percent but added that it is too soon to make grand plans based on this. "Some are rushing to take drastic measures, while we will bide out time."

Head of the Viru-Nigula Municipality's sports center Kaire Kutsar said that the council has not discussed hiking ticket prices, while looming price hikes are intimidating, adding that the electricity bill alone grew by several hundred euros last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Estonian agricultural producer defeats European Commission in EU court

16:56

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

16:17

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

16:02

Tallinn announces road maintenance procurement worth more than €100 million

15:49

New stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic

15:23

Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

15:16

LSM: 30 percent of Latvians believe Russia could invade Baltic States

14:45

Almost €200,000 granted to support internationalization of Estonian culture

14:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The nature of Russia

14:12

Ambassador, Estonian minister thank companies providing aid to Ukraine

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:22

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13:15

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

10:32

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions Updated

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: