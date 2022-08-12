Water prices set to rise in Tartu and surrounding areas

AS Tartu Veevärk has announced that it will increase water prices in Tartu from October. Emajõgi Veevärk, which operates in Tartu's surrounding areas, has also announced price increases for its services, starting from September, according to Tartu Postimees.

Emajõe Veevärk has already raised the price of its services once this year, in February, the first time it had done so since 2014.

Tartu Veevärk's prices are set to increase by 23 percent from the current rate of €2 per cubic meter of water and wastewater. This means that, from October, Tartu residents will have to pay €2.50 per cubic meter used.

Toomas Kapp, head of AS Tartu Veevärk, explained to Tartu Postimees, that the main reason behind the increase is the rise in electricity prices.

Emajõe Veevärk, which provides water services in the Elva, Tartu, Luunja, Nõo, Kastre, Kambja and Peipsiääre municipalities, will increase water and wastewater rates from the current price of €3.92 per cubic meter to €4.20 from September.

