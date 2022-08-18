Tallinn residents can dispose of bulk waste free-of-charge next week

In the week Monday, August 22-Monday, August 28, residents of Tallinn have the option to dispose of bulky waste at waste stations, free-of-charge.

The collection stations are located at: Raba tn 40, Pääsküla district, on the southwestern outskirts of the capital, Rahumäe tee 5a, also in the south of the city, Pärnamäe tee 36/Ristaia tee 8 to the east of the city, and Paljassaare põik 5 in North Tallinn.

More information including opening times is here.

The city government says that bulky waste comprises: Furniture and furniture parts (eg. sofa, table, shelf); carpets and other floor coverings; mattresses; curtains and curtain hangers; large flowerpots; clothes racks; mirrors; sports equipment; bicycles; broken skis and sledges, prams and Christmas trees, should any be left in late August.

The city government says that bulky waste is not: Construction and repair refuse (eg. toilets, sinks, bathtubs, windows, doors, wallpaper, paint rollers etc.); hazardous wastes (eg. empty paint cans, asbestos cement etc.); "problem" products (eg. spare parts from scrap vehicles, tires etc.); scrap metal; electrical and electronic equipment (e.g. washing machines, TVs, refrigerators, cookers, computers) plus any other refuse covered by producer responsibility.

A maximum of 3 cubic meters of waste per resident can be taken free of charge, ie. enough to fit in a car trailer, the city government says.

Those using the service should take their ID card or driving license. The campaign does not apply to organizations, such as housing associations.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Joosep Vimm (SDE) said: "We started our collection campaigns in spring this year, and the results show that the citizens of Tallinn are happy to take advantage of this opportunity. Several times larger quantities of bulky waste were brought in than usual. Every unusable item which arrives at the waste station is a step towards a cleaner environment. Thanks to everyone who handles their waste responsibly and cares about a clean urban space."

Normally, the collection of bulky waste should be ordered from the private sector refuse collector which a resident or address uses.

The scheme was first tried in March, and as Deputy Mayor Vimm noted, resulted in ten times as much bulky waste being taken to Tallinn waste stations than in a usual week in March - a total of 1,472 cubic meters.

A second campaign organized during Environment Month in May saw a fivefold increase in bulky waste was brought than usual (1,247 cubic meters).

Outside of the week of August 22-28, Saturday, August 20, is Restoration of Independence Day, and the regular waste collection stations will be closed.

