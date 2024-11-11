Free bulky waste disposal for Tallinn residents next week

From November 18-24, the Tallinn Circular Economy Center is organizing a weeklong campaign allowing residents of the Estonian capital to dispose of bulky waste at city waste stations free of charge.

"Although it's possible to arrange bulky waste pickup through your waste management provider, these free campaigns make the sorting and disposal of bulky waste more accessible, and help keep the environment clean," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200) said according to a press release. "Sorted waste can gain a new life, as it can be reused either as raw materials or in other sustainable ways."

Next week, each Tallinn resident can drop off up to 3 cubic meters of bulk waste for free – roughly the capacity of a passenger car trailer. This campaign is open to city residents, so personal identification such as an ID card or driver's license will be required. This campaign is not open to legal entities, including apartment associations.

The last bulky waste disposal campaign in the capital took place in August, in which a total of 1,883 cubic meters of bulky waste was brought to the city's waste stations.

Bulky waste includes items like furniture and parts thereof, including couches, tables and shelves; carpets and other floor coverings; mattresses, curtains and curtain rods; large flower pots, coat racks and mirrors; and sports equipment, skis and sleds as well as baby strollers.

The category does not include construction and renovation debris, including toilets, sinks, bathtubs, windows, doors, wallpaper and paint rollers; hazardous waste, including empty paint cans and asbestos; problematic items, such as vehicle parts or tires, scrap metal; electrical and electronic devices, such as washers, televisions, refrigerators and stoves; or other waste covered by producer responsibility.

For easier handling, sectioned furniture should be disassembled prior to drop-off at the waste station, and bulky waste should be well-packaged for better storage. There will be a separate dumpster at the waste station for mattresses.

Tallinn's Circular Economy Center, formerly known as the Tallinn Waste Center, has waste stations located in Pääsküla (Raba 40), Rahumäe (Rahumäe tee 5a), Pärnamäe (Ristiaia tee 8) and Paljassaare (Paljassaare põik 5).

For hours and more information, visit https://www.tallinn.ee/en/jaatmekeskus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!