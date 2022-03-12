Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

Residents of the capital will be able to dispose of bulky waste, including furniture, bicycles, buggies and strollers, free of charge through the whole of the week March 14-20, Tallinn city government says.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm (SDE) said: "This is one of many measures to help make Tallinn more environmentally friendly. The aim of the free waste collection is to reduce the chance of unusable items ending up in the forest instead of at the waste station."

"The city is running the free collection campaign four times this year. There has already been quite a lot of interest from the citizens of Tallinn," Vimm added, according to a city government press release.

The system will make use of waste collection points across Tallinn, during the week March 14-20.

The stations are open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Monday to Friday, March 14-18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday (March 19-20).

The collection points are located in Pääsküla (Raba 40, N.B. closed on March 17), Rahumäe (Rahumäe tee 5a, closed on March 18), Pärnamäe (Pärnamäe tee 36/Ristaia tee 8, except March 18, when it is closed) and Paljassaare (Paljassaare põik 5, except March 15).

Users must bring ID, while the amount of waste which can be disposed of is capped at 3 cubic meters. The scheme only applies to private individuals and not organizations, including housing associations.

More information is here (link in Estonian).

Bulk waste can at all times be disposed of by contacting the refuse company serving an address.

Bulk waste is defined by Tallinn city government as including furniture and furniture parts, carpets and other floor covering, mattresses, curtains and curtain rails, larger flowerpots, mirrors, sports equipment, bicycles, prams, buggies and strollers, discarded skiing and sledging equipment, and also any Christmas trees still left over.

The following items do NOT constitute bulk waste: Construction or refurbishment refuse (including bathtubs or toilets), hazardous waste (including empty paint cans), electronic or electrical items, scrap metal, car parts and tires.

--

