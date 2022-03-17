Estonian company's facilities hit during Ukraine war

Krimelte warehouse near Kyiv.
Krimelte warehouse near Kyiv. Source: Vladimir Ossipov
A warehouse belonging to an Estonian construction chemicals company has been a casualty of Russia's war on Ukraine, with its inventory at the site destroyed, several days ago.

Peeter Tohver, CEO of Krimelte, which makes construction foams, joint sealants, adhesives, cleaning products and other construction materials, said that: "We have a warehouse in Ukraine, which was hit," adding that the strike on the warehouse, located in an industrial estate close to Kyiv, happened between a week and 10 days ago (see cover image).

The company's turnover may fall by up to 20 percent as a result of the destruction and the conflict as a whole, Tohver added, though Krimelte is more diversified in terms of geographical location than it once was.

"We sell to 80 countries around the world. One country no longer affects us as much as it would have done 20 years ago. Today, we are already a big company," Tohver said, adding that the 20 percent contraction was based on the bleakest forecasts on how long the conflict may last.

The company has no significant activities in Belarus and Russia, Tohver added

Krimelte's 2020 profit was €9.1 million and its turnover stood at €111.1 million, according to the commercial register.

Its owners are listed as Jaan Puusaag and Jaanus Paeväli, and it has production units in Spain, as well as in Estonia and in Russia, ERR reports.

Sales arms are in all three Baltic states, Russia, Ukraine and several other countries including the U.K. and France.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

