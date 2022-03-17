Almost 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

As of Thursday, 23,886 Ukrainian war refugees have arrived in Estonia since February 27. Of these, there were 8,642 minors.

Of the total number, 6,067 have been in transit and will not stay in Estonia.

Of 17,819 who plan to stay in the country, 39 percent are minor.

Yesterday, there were 1,269 new arrivals, 489 were children and 405 people were in transit.

