Almost 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

Ukraine Latest
War refugees arriving in Tallinn.
War refugees arriving in Tallinn.
Ukraine Latest

As of Thursday, 23,886 Ukrainian war refugees have arrived in Estonia since February 27. Of these, there were 8,642 minors.

Of the total number, 6,067 have been in transit and will not stay in Estonia.

Of 17,819 who plan to stay in the country, 39 percent are minor.

Yesterday, there were 1,269 new arrivals, 489 were children and 405 people were in transit.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

DONATE TO UKRAINE

useful informaton

updates from ukraine

solidarity with ukraine

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: