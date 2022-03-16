War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

Ukrainian war refugees can apply for subsistence benefits from today (March 16) in Tartu, Estonia's second city.

Newcomers who arrived after February 24 and have been granted protected status are eligible to apply. Both single people or families can register.

They must meet the requirement that after paying housing costs, net income is below the established subsistence level.

The subsistence level is:

€150 (UAH 4844.55) for a single person or for the first member of a family;

€180 for a minor (UAH 5813.46);

€120 (3875,64 UAH) for each additional adult member of the family.

* calculation €1 = 32,297 UAH (15.03.2022)

Family members are considered to be people living in the same household.

People who have to pay for accommodation themselves can apply for a subsistence allowance and reimbursement of housing costs.

People who do not pay can apply for a subsistence allowance to buy food and basic necessities.

Applications can be submitted at the reception center at Raadimõisa Hotel (Mõisavärava 1) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

And secondly at the regional centers of the Social and Health Care Department (Anne 44, Rahu 15, Vaksali 14) on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

