Tartu to offer Ukraine refugees more Estonian language classes

The City of Tartu has partnered with Tartu Folk High School to offer Estonian language courses to refugees from Ukraine.
The City of Tartu has partnered with Tartu Folk High School to offer Estonian language courses to refugees from Ukraine.
In response to high demand, the City of Tartu in cooperation with Tartu Folk High School is launching a fourth Estonian language study group for refugees from Ukraine, with classes set to begin next Tuesday.

"The first Estonian language study group met [last] week, and several other courses will be beginning in the near future, but interest in the Estonian language being shown by Ukrainians arriving in Estonia remains very high," Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said in a press release on Sunday.

The mayor noted that the city is happy to support launching additional courses in order to ensure that anyone interested can have the opportunity to learn Estonian and better adjust to local life.

Registration is currently open for the fourth study group, which is slated to meet for the first time next Tuesday, April 5; classes are scheduled to last through the end of May. All previous groups are already full.

Estonian language classes take place at Tartu Folk High School, located at Pepleri 4 (accessible via buses 3 and 25, between Pepleri and Vallikraavi stops).

Click here for more information for Ukrainian refugees in Tartu, available in Ukrainian, English and Russian.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

