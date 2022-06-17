Gallery: Morning show 'Terevisioon' season closer airs live from Tartu

Following annual tradition, the final episode of this season of ETV morning program "Terevisioon" aired from outside of its Gonsiori tänav studio in Tallinn on Friday — this time live from alongside the Emajõgi River in Tartu.

On Friday, June 17, the final episode of "Terevisioon's" 2021-2022 season aired live from a pop-up studio set up on the southern, city center bank of the Emajõgi River, with discussions about current affairs led by hosts Reimo Sildvee, Liisu Lass and Owe Petersell.

Host Katrin Viirpalu also broadcast live from a boat on the river itself, making stops at various points, including the Emajõgi Barge Hall (Lodjakoda) and to talk to local fishermen.

Also discussed Friday morning were Tartu's upcoming Car-Free Avenue event, the city's unique gardening subculture, rare local prehistoric fossils, Rally Estonia, Tartu's refugee assistance system as well as Tartu as the 2024 European Capital of Culture.

"Terevisioon" was also given a tour of some of the most unique spots in Tartu's famous Supilinn neighborhood.

Click here (program in Estonian) to watch Friday's episode of "Terevisioon."

The new season kicks off Monday, August 29.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

