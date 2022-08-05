ETV's 'Aktuaalne kaamera' seeking new weatherperson

"Aktuaalne kaamera," Estonia's most-watched news program, is hiring a new weatherperson. The deadline for applying is August 12.

According to Liisu Lass, head of TV news at Estonian Public Broadcasting, ERR is seeking a replacement for current weatherperson Ott Nool, who will be continuing as a member of ERR's editorial staff.

Meterologists Taimi Paljak and Ele Pedassaar as well as weatherperson Siret Tuula will all continue reporting the daily weather on "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Aktuaalne kaamera" is seeking a weatherperson whose job is to write weather reports and report them live on ETV. Suitable candidates should be bold and have excellent diction and communication skills, good oral and written command of the Estonian language and look presentable and natural on screen.

Candidates should also know how to write and deliver weather reports, have an open communication style, take initiative as well as be prepared to work in a team.

The available position is part time and is suitable for someone in school or as a second job.

Click here (link in Estonian) to read the job ad shared online by "Aktuaalne kaamera."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!