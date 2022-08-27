'Maahommik' returning to Saturday mornings on ETV

"Maahommik," ETV's Saturday morning program featuring life in the Estonian countryside, is returning for a new season on September 3, and this time with a new host — Kerli Dello.

Dello works as a producer at the Strategic Communications Center of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), but until 2014 had worked as a news anchor for ETV.

The offer to take over as host of "Maahommik" came somewhat unexpectedly, especially considering how long it had been since she'd last been in front of the camera, but Dello said she believes that she'll enjoy the new role.

"Yes, I've appeared as a guest, but I haven't experienced that sweet shooting period in a long, long time — I'm really looking forward to it," she said. "The EDF will remain my main job and love, but it seems like a really good idea to get out somewhere else every now and then."

Dello is quite familiar with "Maahommik" as a viewer, and considers herself a fan of the program. She's no stranger to countryside living either, as she herself lives primarily out in the country now.

"Really — as in I can't see or hear my neighbors, and I'm kept company by crows, foxes, fields of grain and gravelly village roads," she described. "All of these can provide you with movies, theater, sounds and spectacles in their own right. I love it."

The former news anchor lives 80 kilometers away from work, but said that she's willing to pay the tax for that at the pump at current gas prices, adding that good things come at a price.

'I want to hear old farmhouses' stories'

This fall, "Maahommik" will continue bringing life throughout Estonia in all its splendor to Saturday morning viewers. Dello and the "Maahommik" crew will travel around the country and look into who is living in the countryside, what their lives look like and what they value.

Dello wants to focus on telling the stories of people who make things themselves — "Build things, do woodworking, breathe new life into old things," she described. "Going around Estonia, you see a lot of beautiful old farmhouses that have been ravaged by time. I want to hear the stories of those houses and those people, because I myself am a big fan of wood, modern construction, restoration and tools."

The program will also continue to provide viewers with tips, tricks and advice on topics ranging from home repairs to gardening.

The new season of ETV's "Maahommik" airs Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., starting September 3.

--

