Gallery: New season of 'Terevisioon' kicks off August 29

Just as the new school year begins in Estonia, ETV morning program "Terevisioon" is also kicking off its new season on Monday morning, complete with a new host, a new news anchor and new robotic cameras in the studio. Three familiar faces will remain on the early morning show as well.

Katrin Viirpalu, Reimo Sildvee and Liisu Lass will continue greeting ETV's early morning viewers on weekdays, but will be joined starting this Monday by Juhan Kilumets.

"Juhan joining our program is a great update," said Sildvee, "Terevisioon's" editor-in-chief, who referred to his newest co-host as a fun and energetic addition.

Kilumets will be a familiar face to viewers, as he has served as morning news anchor for a couple of years already.

The morning news, in turn, will be taken over by another familiar face: Ott Nool, who until recently was weather person on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Behind the scenes, the "Terevisioon" studio in Tallinn is now equipped with robotic cameras.

"Never before has a single morning program in Estonia been produced using robotic cameras," Sildvee highlighted. "We're increasingly improving in technological developments and quality."

The update also meant a change in the entire broadcasting system, due to which the TV director, assistants and crew have spent all summer training and preparing to go live on Monday.

For viewers, the introduction of robotic cameras shouldn't change too much, although the editor-in-chief noted that the cinematography may reflect some additional opportunities introduced by the new tech.

"Let's hope that the robots are cooperative," Sildvee said. "Cooperation between robots and people can sometimes lead to strange things happening."

Watch below as a robotic camera malfunctions and interrupts a live weather report on Yle (Finnish Broadcasting Company).

The new season begins on Monday, August 29, and the "Terevisioon" crew is hoping to take morning viewers on plenty of field trips throughout the season, including a live broadcast from AHHAA Science Center in Tartu next Friday, September 2 in honor of the start of the new school year.

"Terevisioon" airs live weekday mornings starting at 6:55 a.m.

