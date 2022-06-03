Editor-in-chief roles at ETV, ETV2 to be merged into one post

ERR's Television House on Gonsiori, in Tallinn.
ERR's Television House on Gonsiori, in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The role of editor-in-chief of public broadcaster Eesti Rahvusringhääling's (ERR) two Estonian-language TV channels, ETV and ETV2, will be merged into one position, following a recent management board decision.

ERR board chair Erik Roose said of the plan that: "We can see that ERR needs a common, 'umbrella' view when editing Estonian-language television programs. This would also provides an opportunity to plan the programs and production of both TV channels more efficiently than before."

The public competitive process to find a new combined editor-in-chief will be announced next week, while prospective candidates are expected to have fresh ideas and a vision of the role of both channels in the coming years, and their content.

The development does not affect the management of ERR's Russian-language TV channel, ETV +, its streaming channel Jupiter, nor ERR's radio and online output.

The current editor-in-chief of ETV is Marje Tõemäe, and of ETV2, Viola Salu.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

