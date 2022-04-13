Three candidates through to public broadcaster ERR's board chair vote

Three people are through to the ballot on the next board chair of public broadcaster ERR from nine applicants, including current incumbent Erik Roose.

ERR's Supervisory Board (Nõukogu) looked at the nine candidates shortlisted for the next five-year term, starting June, with former Postimees editor-in-chief Merit Kopli and City of Tallinn business director Mart Luik being picked for the next round of voting.

Supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann said that all three candidates had specific views on potential changes within the broadcaster and for the next term.

Veidemann said: "What could be expected in more detail arises from the current situation, one which is quite critical at the moment, meaning the issue of funding."

"One of the candidates has openly written this up, so we can clarify that at the hearing," he went on.

Erik Roose's first term started in June 2017, while Mart Luik, who has worked at various media outlets and has experience at TV stations outside Estonia, also ran for the post that time around. Luik stepped down as Isamaa's Tallinn city council chair a little under a year ago, to take up his current role.

Merit Kopli was Postimees editor-in-chief from 2005-2016. She went on to work as a cultural advisor at the Estonian embassy in Berlin after that.

The Supervisory Board comprises an elected MP from each political party elected at the Riigikogu – currently five. There are four more independent experts making up an odd number on the Supervisory Board, including Veidemann himself.

The Supervisory Board votes on who will be the next ERR chair on April 26.

The board announced the public competitive process on March 22, with applications accepted until April 10.

Other applicants reported in the media who did not make the final three included ERR's former head of sport Marko Kaljuveer, and former National Opera (Rahvusooper) director Aivar Mäe.

The Supervisory Board's current composition (in Estonian) is here.

