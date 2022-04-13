Three candidates through to public broadcaster ERR's board chair vote

News
ERR Supervisory Board meeting, April 12 2022.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

Three people are through to the ballot on the next board chair of public broadcaster ERR from nine applicants, including current incumbent Erik Roose.

ERR's Supervisory Board (Nõukogu) looked at the nine candidates shortlisted for the next five-year term, starting June, with former Postimees editor-in-chief Merit Kopli and City of Tallinn business director Mart Luik being picked for the next round of voting.

Supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann said that all three candidates had specific views on potential changes within the broadcaster and for the next term.

Veidemann said: "What could be expected in more detail arises from the current situation, one which is quite critical at the moment, meaning the issue of funding."

"One of the candidates has openly written this up, so we can clarify that at the hearing," he went on.

Erik Roose's first term started in June 2017, while Mart Luik, who has worked at various media outlets and has experience at TV stations outside Estonia, also ran for the post that time around. Luik stepped down as Isamaa's Tallinn city council chair a little under a year ago, to take up his current role.

Merit Kopli was Postimees editor-in-chief from 2005-2016. She went on to work as a cultural advisor at the Estonian embassy in Berlin after that.

The Supervisory Board comprises an elected MP from each political party elected at the Riigikogu – currently five. There are four more independent experts making up an odd number on the Supervisory Board, including Veidemann himself.

The Supervisory Board votes on who will be the next ERR chair on April 26.

The board announced the public competitive process on March 22, with applications accepted until April 10.

Other applicants reported in the media who did not make the final three included ERR's former head of sport Marko Kaljuveer, and former National Opera (Rahvusooper) director Aivar Mäe.

The Supervisory Board's current composition (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Finance ministry: Budget deficit stood at €142 million in February

14:10

Bank of Estonia: Labor market in strong position at start of 2022

13:51

Tallinn to involve 500 cyclists in mapping survey

13:15

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia since war began

12:46

Estonia sets seal hunting quota at 55

12:13

New Tallinn hospital budget lines mostly still unclear

11:40

Ukrainian school opens for refugee children in Tallinn

11:17

Protest against women raped in war held outside Tallinn's Russian embassy

11:01

ISS chief: Ukraine war not led to worsened domestic situation in Estonia

10:50

Gray alder could be used for heating in place of Russian gas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11:17

Protest against women raped in war held outside Tallinn's Russian embassy

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

12.04

Tallinn to buy 23 new trams from Polish manufacturer

09:42

LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Survey: Kremlin channels lose significance with Russian-speakers in Estonia

12.04

ISS: Right-wing extremist terrorism new potential threat

08:37

Estonian, Baltic presidents to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: