Mart Luik leaves politics to become Tallinn's business director

Deputy chairman of the Tallinn City Council Mart Luik will step back from politics to take up the role of business director of Tallinn. He will start later this month.

Luik will also resign as the leader of the Isamaa group in the City Council. He will also not run in the local elections in the autumn. "I will remain a member of the party, but I will leave active politics," he said.

Luik said his most important tasks will be to lead the transformation of Tallinn into a preeminent digital capital, supervising companies in which the city has a stake, promoting dialogue with private companies, supporting start-ups, and bringing the circular economy to a level comparable to the Nordic capitals.

"Tallinn, the engine of Estonian development, should have an attitude that values entrepreneurship so that entrepreneurs can consider the city as a good partner. Tallinn is a fantastic brand and there is great growth potential in expanding the city's international image. One of the most important focuses is the relaunch of the tourism industry in order to continue bringing major events to Tallinn after the coronavirus crisis, be it international conferences, sports competitions or cultural events," said Luik.

He has previously worked as the CEO of the daily newspaper Postimees, the magazine publishing company Ajakirjade Kirjastus and of the TV channel TV3. In addition, he has experience as a media executive in Russia, Slovenia and Ukraine. He recently worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an adviser to the minister.

A public competition was held for the position and 39 people applied. The selection committee comprised of City Chancellor Kairi Vaher, Deputy Mayor Aivar Riisalu, City Human Resources Director Vilve Raik and the external expert Paavo Nõgene.

Editor: Helen Wright

