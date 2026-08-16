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Gallery: Reform Party's Tallinn branch elects new chairman

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The Reform Party's Tallinn branch gathered to elect a new chairman on Sunday, August 16.
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A new chairman of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch will be elected on Sunday at its general assembly.

The meeting is being held at Tallinn Zoo, and the current branch chair, Maris Lauri, will hand over leadership responsibility to the winning candidate.

Prime Minister and Reform Chairman Kristen Michal opened the general assembly with a speech focusing on Estonia's domestic and foreign policy situation.

This will be followed by a political discussion featuring Riigikogu member and current chair of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch Maris Lauri; chair of the Reform Party group in Tallinn City Council and candidate for the new branch chair Henri Arras; and chair of the Reform Party's Riigikogu group Õnne Pillak.

The discussion will focus on the political situation in Tallinn, the presidential election, the Riigikogu elections and the party's future plans in Tallinn.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

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