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Tallinn offers Defense League part of Linnahall for indoor shooting range

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Tallinn's Linnahall.
Tallinn's Linnahall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The City of Tallinn has offered the unused ice rink at Linnahall to the volunteer Estonian Defense League (EDL) for use as a possible temporary indoor shooting range.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said he wrote to the EDL's Tallinn District, offering the space if the organization and the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) should agree.

He noted that the capital city currently has no shooting range for EDL members, who travel to Männiku, outside city limits, to train.

"If the Tallinn District and the ECDI see a need for it, Tallinn is certainly willing and open to investing in the unused ice rink to create an indoor shooting range," Järvan said.

The cost and technical details have yet to be worked out, however the deputy mayor said the range would be temporary, operating until the city decides on a longer-term future for the long-neglected venue.

"But regardless of what path Tallinn and the private sector ultimately choose, there will very likely be a gap of several years where Linnahall could find a temporary use," Järvan added. "So why not use it to develop national defense skills?"

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