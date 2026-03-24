Future of Linnahall uncertain as Tallinn keeps investor option open

Even as Tallinn weighs tearing down Linnahall, the city is still pitching the landmark to investors for redevelopment, signaling multiple options remain on the table.

Last week, Mayor Peeter Raudsepp floated demolishing the long-neglected venue as too costly to renovate and maintain. The city government, however, is simultaneously pitching it to investors as a redevelopment opportunity. Officials say no final decision has been made.

A new presentation aimed at foreign investors outlines a plan centered on a multifunctional conference center, a new concert hall for the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) and a public waterfront leisure area, with Linnahall as the focal point of a redesigned downtown waterfront.

The same building is described to investors as an "iconic" architectural landmark, likened to Mayan pyramids and Tallinn's own Old Town defense structures, while also representing 1970s brutalism.

City envisions €150 million overhaul

Under the proposal, the city would offer development rights to the site and adjacent plots.

Potential funding could include cultural grants, support for major investors from the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), and revenue from roughly a dozen large international events annually. ERSO is already envisioned as an anchor tenant.

The total investment is estimated at about €150 million, with roughly €70 million potentially covered by support measures and a projected payback period of around 20 years.

Tallinn's mostly abandoned Linnahall. December 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Raudsepp said the core challenge has not been a lack of ideas but the absence of a viable business model and committed investors.

He emphasized that the city is not pursuing demolition and renovation in parallel, but instead conducting a single, comprehensive analysis. That review is assessing feasibility, impact and financial risks across different options.

"The goal is to reach a well-grounded, balanced decision," Raudsepp said, adding that the same team is handling the analysis, financing model and investor outreach.

Mayor: We're seeking a workable solution

Financing remains a key hurdle. Based on past experience, the mayor acknowledged the project in its current form has not been attractive enough to private investors, meaning significant public funding could be required.

"Given that, demolition and building a new, functional structure cannot be ruled out if finding an investor for renovation proves impossible," Raudsepp said, noting that what matters is finding a workable solution.

"And that is precisely what we are working on," he added, stressing that they are leaving all viable options on the table.

The analysis is expected to be completed by June. Until then, the mayor said it is too early to draw conclusions about any single option.

Meanwhile, the National Heritage Board has said demolition of Linnahall would not be possible, citing its status as one of Estonia's most significant modernist landmarks and its listing as a protected building.

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