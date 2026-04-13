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Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

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Large undulations have appeared on Tallinn's Town Hall Square this spring, prompting the city government to plan a €3 million renovation to restore the uneven pavement by 2028.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said there are several reasons behind the unevenness of the pavement.

"One important factor is the historical layers beneath the square, including the foundations of medieval buildings, which make the subsoil uneven. The pavement is also affected by frost heave, which occurs due to a combination of soil properties and weather conditions," Järvan said.

The city plans to present more detailed renovation plans in April, and residents will have the opportunity to have their say. The results of the idea competition will be announced this fall.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

After that, the design phase is scheduled to begin at the end of 2026. According to the current schedule, construction work could start in the spring or summer of 2028, Järvan said.

How long the construction will take will become clear during the design phase, he added.

"Already at the design stage, archaeological studies are planned to reduce later risks and unexpected costs," Järvan said.

The renovation is currently expected to cost €3 million, but this figure will be refined as work progresses, according to the deputy mayor.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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