The focus of this year's Tallinn Architecture Biennale is Linnahall

The eighth Tallinn Architecture Biennale will take place from September 9 to November 30. In addition to the curated main program, the festival also features a satellite program that extends beyond Tallinn to Tartu and Kuressaare.

Subtitled "How Much Does It Cost?", the biennale focuses on the relationship between constraints, cost, and spatial production — topics that are often sidelined in architectural discourse. It aims to explore new ways of understanding value, affordability, and responsibility in architecture. The curators are Stuudio Täna: Siim Tanel Tõnisson, Kertu Johanna Jõeste, and Ra Martin Puhkan, together with Mark Aleksander Fischer and Mira Samonig (Austria).

The central event of the biennale is the curated exhibition "How Much Does It Cost?", opening on September 9 at Linnahall. The exhibition uses Linnahall not merely as a venue but as a curatorial point of departure, examining how architecture can respond critically to the tensions between cost-efficiency, scarcity, and value creation.

A symposium during opening week will explore how architects operate within economic constraints, limited resources, and conflicting value systems, and what kinds of spatial decisions such conditions demand. Speakers include international architecture experts, theorists, critics, researchers, and practitioners.

On September 10, the winning installation of the "Budget Bougie" competition, "Resonance" by Aru Ma- Architects, will open in front of the Museum of Architecture as a temporary outdoor pavilion. On October 16, the exhibition of the vision competition "From Void to Value: Rethinking Tallinn's Old Town" will open in the outdoor gallery of Tammsaare Park, exploring how to transform an unresolved urban void into a cohesive public space that supports the resilience and social sustainability of the historic urban environment.

Alongside the main curated exhibition, the biennale's exhibition program also includes a show by the international studio Capital-A Affordable Architecture at the Museum of Architecture. The exhibition asks what affordability means in architecture today — not only in terms of building cheaper and more, but also in terms of accessibility, the values architecture creates, and the costs it defers. The studio brings together students and instructors from several European universities, including those in Vienna, Prague, London, Kharkiv, and the Estonian Academy of Arts.

In addition to the main program, the biennale features an extensive satellite program that expands its themes into film, contemporary dance and performance, music, public space, education, and urban culture.

The satellite program includes, among other things, the international exhibition "Louis I. Kahn and Residential Architecture in Kuressaare" at Kuressaare Town Hall Gallery; the urban festivals Open House Tallinn and Open House Tartu; documentary film screenings at Kumu exploring the hidden costs of architecture, materials, heritage, and construction; and, in collaboration with the Independent Dance Festival, three international performances. There will also be a pop-up exhibition at TalTech titled "RAW: Waste-Sourced and Fast-Growing Bio-Based Materials", presenting waste-based and rapidly renewable biomaterials.

The biennale program also includes the workshops "How Much Ex.Change?" and "Urban Intervention", which explore questions of labor, time, value, constraints, and cost-effective urban interventions.

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