Estonia's participation in Eurovision 'inconceivable' if Russia competes

Estonia is likely to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest if Russia is allowed to compete, the chairman of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) said on Friday.

ERR board Chairman Erik Roose said he has been in contact with colleagues from the European Broadcasting Union to discuss the situation.

"Obviously, it is inconceivable that Estonia will participate in Eurovision in a situation where Russia participates but Ukraine does not. Apparently, our colleagues from other Baltic countries are of the same opinion. We will continue to communicate with the EBU as the organizer of the song contest," Roose said.

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Turin in May.

Finland and Lithuania have already said they will not compete if Russia participates.

--

